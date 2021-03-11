Slow Clearing for our Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few rain showers, Lows 41-45.

FRIDAY: Brief showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and continued cool, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Variable clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few showers, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter