Slow Clearing for our Friday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Temperatures will stay mild for the rest of the day. Winds will also stay breezy ahead of our next weather maker, blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Now for something we have only seen once so far this month, rain. Scattered showers are likely from lunch up into dinner time. From then on, we will see more widespread rain cross the region as a cold front sweeps by. There could be a stray rumble of thunder with the later rain showers. A soaking rain is likely but will be short lived as it clear out by early Friday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s and this will be the last mild temp to wake up to for the next several days.