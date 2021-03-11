Slow Clearing for our Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few rain showers, Lows 41-45.
FRIDAY: Brief showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and continued cool, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Variable clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few showers, Highs 46-50.
