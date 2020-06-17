Slow rise in Humidity

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and slightly more humid, Lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy then some thunder, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

