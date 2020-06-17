Slow rise in Humidity

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and slightly more humid, Lows near 60.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy then some thunder, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker