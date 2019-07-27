Slow-rising humidity for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with calming winds, warmer, Lows 66-68.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, warmer and slightly humid, Highs 85-88.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine with clouds, stray afternoon shower, Highs 86-88.

TUESDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers and few storms, Highs 80-83.

WEDNESDAY: Few lingering showers and storms, not as hot, Highs 80-82. THURSDAY: Drier again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 80-83.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant and dry, Highs 82-84.

SATURDAY: Sunshine lingers and turning a bit warmer, Highs 82-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman