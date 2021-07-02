Slow warm-up coming this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and a little cooler, Lows 53-57.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
FOURTH OF JULY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker