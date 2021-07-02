Vet Voices

Slow warm-up coming this weekend

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and a little cooler, Lows 53-57.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

FOURTH OF JULY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

