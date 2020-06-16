Slow warm-up continues

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy AM with more sunshine later, stray PM shower, Highs around 75.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.WEDNESDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs around 80.THURSDAY: Mainly sunshine with PM storms possible, Highs 81-83.FRIDAY: Warming up, a couple of PM storms possible, Highs around 85.SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry and sunny, Highs 85-87.SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs 81-83.