Slow warm-up continues

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine with some late-day thunder, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy and a little hotter, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker