Slow warm-up continues

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine with some late-day thunder, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy and a little hotter, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

