Slow warm-up is underway

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a very pleasant feel again, Highs 76-78.TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a light breeze, Lows 55-57.THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, dry and warming up a little, Highs 78-81.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still nice but warmer again, Highs 83-85.SATURDAY: Remaining dry but warmer again, more humid, Highs 85-87.SUNDAY: Staying warm but still dry with sun and cloud mix, Highs 85-87.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, warmer with more humidity, Highs 86-88.TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers/storms, Highs 82-84.