Slow warm-up is underway

Weather
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and dry, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer yet, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

