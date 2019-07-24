Slow warm-up is underway

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.
THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and dry, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer yet, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker