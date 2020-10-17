Slowly warming back up

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 64 degrees. Most of the day will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures continuing on the warming trend. There is a 30% chance of showers overnight, mainly in the early morning hours on Monday.

Monday: High of 60. The day is going to be a rainy one with showers continuing throughout the day. Not looking at any severe weather, I am expecting between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain.

Tuesday: High of 67. 50% chance of showers in the morning ending in the afternoon. After the rain moves through, the area should remain mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 74. Slight chance of showers but not as much as the days prior.

Thursday: High of 76. This should be the best day of our week ahead. Temperatures are warming up quite a bit with highs in the mid 70s and no rain.

Friday: High of 75. We will hold onto the warmer temps on Friday but rain will move back into the forecast. The majority of the day should be similar to Thursday until rain moves into the area that evening. There is a slight chance that we could hear some thunder Friday evening as well.

Saturday: Cooling off a bit with a high of 67 degrees. Rain will be present on saturday but only in the morning hours.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler