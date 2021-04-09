Small chance for afternoon showers but overall a decent Friday

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: After a record setting performance from our high temperature yesterday that topped off at 84 degrees (old record of 81), we will not be able to top that much warmth to end the work week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s which is still well above average. The rain showers that moved in yesterday are still going to linger around into the early AM hours but should be wrapping up by mid-morning. Sky coverage will improve throughout the morning as well and by lunchtime expect to see more of the sun. Now as we head into the afternoon hours, we could see a stray shower or two in the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will receive rain, but the conditions are favorable for a pop-up shower. Winds will blow from the southwest around 7-12 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will start to clear out and low temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: The weekend has the chance of seeing spotty shower activity in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers are likely to develop in the afternoon thanks to a crossing upper level disturbance. There could be a few thunderstorms embedded within the showers so don’t be surprised if you hear a stray rumble of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Showers could linger into the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: The latter half of the weekend looks the same as Saturday, except a bit colder with high temperatures in the mid 60s. There could be some leftover rain into the early morning hours, but the chance for rain showers in the afternoon are possible as well.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and some sun return as we head into the next work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooling off closer to near seasonable levels. High temps will be in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and we will return to normal after almost a week plus of well above average temps. Expected highs will be in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: The seasonable trend in temperatures continue into the end of the work week. High temps top off in the upper 50s to low 60s and expect mostly cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey