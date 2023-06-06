WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Air quality effects everyday life here at Earth’s surface. So, how is it effecting the Ohio Valley?

Much like our weather, air quality changes from day to day, or even from morning to night.

The AQI or Air Quality Index, is the tool used to measure the quality of the air we breathe.

Organizations like The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or “USEPA”, & the Division of Air Quality use the AQI to inform the public in a timely manner about their local air quality, and whether or not air pollution levels are at a risk for health concerns.

Air Quality was reporting nearly average, or slightly below, with the only exception being Moundsville, West Virginia.

Smoke, a Lithometeor, can also be seen suspended in the atmosphere, much like fog or mist.

Low Air Quality can cause headaches, irritated eyes or sinuses, fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pains and asthma attacks, or irritated throat and an increase in coughing.

This may make things more difficult for those with health problems, Seniors and children may be at higher risk.