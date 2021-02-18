Snow activity returns to the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Snow shower activity is expected to make for some slick spots on the roadways for the AM commute. Take it easy on the drive into work/school and give salt and plow trucks room to pass. We could see 2-4″ with locally higher amount on the hilltops once snow activity is set to wrap up on Friday morning. The heaviest bands of snow are being seen to our south and east with areas of VA expected to see heavy ice accumulation. Snow showers are expected to continue into the afternoon hours with some breaks in the action around lunchtime. This will not be an all day snow event, nor will there be heavy bands of snow setting up across the area. This will be a steady light snow over a longer period of time. Warmer air does not look to reach our region into the evening hours, so the concern for freezing rain/wintry mix is low as of now. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s and winds will be blowing from the east around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: There could be a lingering morning flurry or two as we head into the end of the work week. Patchy snowflakes are possible into the afternoon as well with little accumulation expected. Temperatures will still hover below average, topping off around 30 degrees. Cloudy skies will linger on as well.

SATURDAY: A bit of sun is expected as we head into the weekend. A nice pick-me-up as partly cloudy skies will filter in the sun. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off to seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 30s. A nice change in pace. We could see some late eve snow showers.

MONDAY: The possibility to start the work week with another winter weather maker is on our radar (Something we are monitoring). We could see snow showers early on and then changing to rain as temperatures once again climb to normal levels. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and we will return to the seasonable level with our temperatures, topping off in the lower 40s. A stray snowflake or two is possible in the morning hours.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies continue on and not much sun is expected. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey