Snow activity will linger into tomorrow morning

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The sunshine was out early in the day; we will call it the calm before the storm. Snow activity will likely pickup around dinnertime and continue through the evening. There could be a brief period of sleet or freezing rain for areas south of I 70 that could drastically reduce snow totals. A warm wedge is starting to set up along Central WV and that could limit totals for our southern counties. Snow totals have been updated to reflect the likelihood of that as well as include the potential of banding snow. That is where snow rates increase to 1″-2″ per hour. The timeframe for that to setup will be around 10 PM to 3 AM. Travel will be impacted and hazardous as the storm moves in. Take caution if you must head out this evening. The morning commute tomorrow will likely be impacted as well. Overnight low temps will be in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Overcast skies is the trend for now with snow showers lingering in the morning hours. The AM commute will likely be slick and hazardous. Plan accordingly for early departure times and slippery road conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for our high with breezy winds likely to make a return. Gusts of 30 mph are likely. A few lake enhanced snow showers are possible in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme. Temperatures stay in the mid to low 30s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will see rising temps through the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, clouds, and more clouds. The winter streak of cloudy skies will likely continue. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s if not low 40s with a chance of afternoon showers. It will likely be a cold rain.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s with a blast of arctic air for the valley. Overnight lows into Friday morning could dip into the single digits. Feels like temperatures could be below 0.

FRIDAY: There is a chance we welcome in the sunshine for Friday, however much colder air will be in place. Temps will max out in the lower 20s. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be back in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Staying cold and cloudy for most of the day with a chance for a few snow flurries. Temperatures will max out in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy again with more snow flurries possible. High temperatures remain in the upper 20s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey