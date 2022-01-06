Snow activity will wrap up Friday but colder air will be locked in

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Peaks of sun were around for the first half of the day. However, after lunch the clouds started to roll in with snow showers moving into the Ohio Valley. We are still on track with current snow forecast. Snow totals will be around 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. The father north and west of I 70 you live, the less snow you will receive. Highest snow totals will be through Central/Northern WV. Snow is expected to wrap up as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid-teens. There will be slick spots on the roadways and on top of that, we could see single digit feels like temperatures once again. Thanks to a generally westerly wind around 10 mph. Winds will pick up tomorrow with much colder air locked in.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and cold with breezy winds making a return. We could see a few snow flurries fall in the early morning hours, most of the morning commute will not see falling precip. However, due to the possibility of accumulating snow there could be some slick spots on roadways. Account for that in your morning travels. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s, but always feel much colder thanks to the winds. Temperatures could dip down into the low teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly/partly cloudy with dry and quiet weather for now. Winds should start to die down as well since we will be in a transition zone to a new air mass. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. There could be a few rain showers moving in later in the evening.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of widespread rain showers. Another soaking rainfall is likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will inch their way back towards the mid 40s. It will likely be breezy as well. A brief changeover to snow is possible late in the day as colder air makes a return. We will stay cold for the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for the beginning of the new work-week. Temperatures will only be in the 20s for our daytime high. Winds will also start to pickup as well, making it feel much colder.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the early parts of the next week. Temperatures will be back in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temps for the area. Highs dawn the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: We will trend dry through the end of the week thanks to high pressure overhead. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey