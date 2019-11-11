Snow and Arctic cold expected

The first round of sticking snow is expected within the next 24 hours here in the Valley, followed by the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

Later today, the wintry event will begin with spotty rain showers around 6 p.m. then change over to snow showers likely after midnight. Dropping temperatures will allow some of the snow to stick to grass and even roads making for possible slick Tuesday morning travel.

The NWS will issue a Winter Weather Advisory at 10 p.m. lasting until Noon Tuesday. As of now, this only includes Tyler county, WV in our area.

The hilltops could pick up around one inch while the lower lying valleys may only see a dusting. Construction plus slick spots may cause traffic to back up so plan plenty of extra travel time.

The Arctic blast will include temperatures dropping to the mid 20s tonight, the teens Tuesday night, and wind chills down in the single digits by Wednesday.