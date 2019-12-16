Snow and rain return on Monday night

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Freezing rain early, then chance wintry mix in morning (rain, snow, freezing rain) and at night (rain and sleet). PM/overnight sleet accumulation up to half of an inch, Highs 38-40. TUESDAY: AM wintry mix, becoming all snow by late morning, accumulation around a tenth of an inch possible, Highs 36-38. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, Highs near 30. THURSDAY: More sunshine, Highs near 35. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 42-44. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs 41-43. SUNDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.