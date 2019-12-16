Snow and rain return on Monday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Rain and snow, then mostly all rain overnight, roughly half an inch accumulation through morning, Lows 31-33.
TUESDAY: AM snow with a mix to rain by late morning through afternoon, Highs 36-39.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, lingering light snow showers, windy and chilly, Highs 29-31.
THURSDAY: More sunshine, Highs 31-33.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, Highs 42-44.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.
MONDAY: Partial cloudiness, Highs near 45.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler