Snow changes to a wintry mix Sunday morning

(WTRF) – Mostly sunny and cold weather for Saturday. High temperatures should be near freezing. Light winds blowing from the east. Roads will be dry.

Expect a different story Saturday night. Clouds will thicken-up and then periods of light snow will develop after Midnight Saturday.

Snow will mix with, then changeover to a wintry mix by late morning Sunday. Patchy freezing rain with sleet (ice pellets) should arrive .

A quick inch of snow on the roads by Sunday morning then some icy roads conditions could develop. Some melting should occur Sunday afternoon.

