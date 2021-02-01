Snow covering the windshields Again

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with up to one inch of snow, Lows 23-27.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds then a wintry mix, Highs 35-39.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 38-40.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 32-36.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with blowing snow, Highs 25-29
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 12-16.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker