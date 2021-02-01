Snow covering the windshields Again

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with up to one inch of snow, Lows 23-27.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds then a wintry mix, Highs 35-39.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 38-40.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 32-36.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with blowing snow, Highs 25-29

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 12-16.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

