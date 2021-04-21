Snow flurries for the Ohio Valley this morning

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Bundle up Ohio Valley because much colder air is making its way into the area. Don’t forget to turn that furnace on too. A low pressure system will swing into our region as we enter the halfway point of the work-week. Patchy rain showers are likely early on but a changeover to snow flurries is likely by the morning commute time frame. There could be some pockets of mixed precip that develops as well. Snow accumulation will be minimal because we have been warm the last few days and the ground is not cold enough to hold snow. The high grassy areas in the region have the best chance of seeing any snow sticking to it. Road temps will also stay above the freezing mark. Precip activity will begin to wrap up around lunchtime and only expect to see some scattered flurries afterwards. High temps today will be in the upper 30s and struggle to get to 40 degrees. BRRR! Breezy conditions will make it worse as we could see wind gusts up and around 35 mph. That means wind chill will play a factor and make it feel like it is in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day. As we head into early Thursday morning, lows could bottom out in the upper 20s, meaning frost is possible. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for our area and that means that frost could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected plumbing. That goes from 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM Thursday.

THURSDAY: After a cold start to the morning, we will not warm up too much. High temps will be back in the upper 40s which is at least better than Wednesdays high temp. Breezy conditions are likely to linger on as well with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph. A mixture of sun and clouds will line the skies and this will be a transition day to get us back to seasonable weather by the weekend.

FRIDAY: Now we are getting back closer to spring like weather to end the week. Temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s and we could see a bit more sun. Winds will start to ease up as well.

SATURDAY: As the weekend rolls in, we will see the chance for some spotty showers in the PM hours and overall an April like day. Temps will max out around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers will linger on to begin the day, but should clear out by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will give way to temperatures in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Temperature will max out in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and we are heating up. High temps will be in the mid 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey