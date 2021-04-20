Snow flurries for Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with flurries by Dawn, Lows 34-38.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with flurries to a wintry mix, Highs 38-42.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and not as cold, Highs 48-50.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 60-64.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 62-64.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker