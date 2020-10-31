Snow Flurries on the Way

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Today will start off with overcast skies and rain moving into the area in the late morning, continuing into the afternoon. The rain will transition to snow flurries in the evening and overnight hours. High temperature of 51.

Monday: Early Monday morning will start off with light snow flurries. After, the clouds will clear and leave us with mostly clear skies. High temperature of 43.

Tuesday: Clear, high temperature of 51.

Wednesday: Clear, high temperature of 62.

Thursday: Mostly clear skies, high temperature of 64.

Friday: Mostly clear conditions, high temperature of 65.

Saturday: Clear, high temperature of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler