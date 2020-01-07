Snow for the south this morning

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Variable clouds, snow most likely south/southeast, Highs 39-42.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, dry and chilly, Lows 26-29.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return, dry but cold and windy, Highs 32-35.
THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, rain by nighttime, Highs 45-47.
FRIDAY: Overcast and mild with rain showers beginning, Highs 55-58.
SATURDAY: Warm rain all day, some heavy showers, Highs 60-63.
SUNDAY: Rain tapers off, slightly cooler temps, Highs 49-52.
MONDAY: Clouds return with chance of rain showers, Highs 53-56.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman