Snow is done, now sunshine!

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Frigid start, sunny, chilly and breezy, Highs near 30.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cold, Lows 23-26.

FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mix, staying dry, Highs 38-41.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again, slightly milder, Highs 43-46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, a decent feel, Highs 45-48.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and above average, Highs 49-52.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunshine sticks around, warming up, Highs 48-52.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry and mild, Highs near 50.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman