WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Will the Ohio Valley finally see the first recorded snowfall of the season Monday night?

PREDICTOR SNOWFALL

Models are in agreement that rain will transition and become snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

However, their is still debate on how much moisture will be left Monday night in the atmosphere when the cold air arrives, limiting the chances to see more snowfall through Tuesday.

PREDICTOR SNOW TOTAL ESTIMATES

Accumulating snowfall across the Ohio Valley Monday night into Tuesday should average around 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, with those closer to the lakes having a better shot at increased snowfall rates.

WARNING’S, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES

Winter storm warnings were issued for the higher terrains in West Virginia until 10:00 AM on Tuesday morning, and winter weather advisories for those in central Ohio until 1:00 AM Tuesday.

