Snow moves in on Sunday night with AM freezing rain

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow, then chance snow and AM freezing rain, up to one inch snow accumulation possible, Lows 26-29.

MONDAY: Freezing rain early, then chance wintry mix in morning (rain, snow, freezing rain) and at night (rain and sleet). PM/overnight sleet accumulation up to half of an inch, Highs 38-40.

TUESDAY: Wintry mix, becoming all snow at times, accumulation around a tenth of an inch possible, Highs 36-38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, Highs near 30.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, Highs near 35.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 42-44.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs 41-43.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler