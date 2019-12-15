Snow moves in on Sunday night with AM freezing rain

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Snow, then chance snow and AM freezing rain, up to one inch snow accumulation possible, Lows 26-29.
MONDAY: Freezing rain early, then chance wintry mix in morning (rain, snow, freezing rain) and at night (rain and sleet). PM/overnight sleet accumulation up to half of an inch, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Wintry mix, becoming all snow at times, accumulation around a tenth of an inch possible, Highs 36-38.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, Highs near 30.
THURSDAY: More sunshine, Highs near 35.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 42-44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs 41-43.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler