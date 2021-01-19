Snow on the windshield by Morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with up to an inch of snow, Lows 26-30.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then some afternoon sunshine, Highs 30-34.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 40-44.
FRIDAY: A flurry or two then mostly cloudy, Highs 33-37.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 34-38.
MONDAY: Wintry mix then some rain showers, Highs 41-45.
TUESDAY: Rain and snow ending then some clearing, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker