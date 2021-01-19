Snow on the windshield by Morning

TONIGHT: Cloudy with up to an inch of snow, Lows 26-30.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then some afternoon sunshine, Highs 30-34.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 40-44.

FRIDAY: A flurry or two then mostly cloudy, Highs 33-37.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 34-38.

MONDAY: Wintry mix then some rain showers, Highs 41-45.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow ending then some clearing, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

