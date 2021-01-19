Snow on the windshield by Morning

7-Day Forecast

MLK DAY: Another start to the work week will showcases mostly cloudy skies today and it looks like they will dominate for the rest of the week. Not much sunshine is expected today or through the workweek either. There could be an isolated flurry into the afternoon. A coating to an inch is possible today. Temperature wise we will be topping off in the low 30s today as a colder air-mass is in place and it does not look to be going anywhere anytime soon. Winds will make it feel colder today as we are expected to see winds from the W around 8-12mph with gusts of 20 possible.