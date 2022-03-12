7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a Winter wonderland all across the Ohio Valley as measurable snow returned. Snow totals ranged from 4-9 inches with the higher amount coming on the ridges and hilltops. Nonetheless, something that most of us didn’t want to see. High temperatures for the day occurred just after midnight in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures were on a downward trend for most of the day thanks to the prominent northwest wind. The winds made it feel much colder for the day as well with wind chill values in the single digits. That will be a story for the overnight hours. Scattered lake effect snow will stick around into the evening hours thanks to northwesterly flow. Wind chill values will approach the single digits again for Sunday morning. Low temps will be very cold, as we could get down in the lower teens. Do not forget to spring the clocks ahead one hour as the return of Daylight-Saving Time officially takes place at 2 AM Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: SPRING AHEAD! It is Daylight Saving Day, where we turn the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday morning. After a very cold start to the day, we will slightly warm up. Temperatures will stay colder than average, just around 40 degrees for our maximum high. Winds will stay breezy for the morning hours, making it feel colder. Gusts will be around 30 mph with wind chill factors in the teens. Partly cloudy will best describe sky cover with a few rays of sun for the region as quiet weather returns.

MONDAY: A nice bump in temperatures for the new work-week with an upward trend throughout the period too! Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with temps back in the mid to upper 50s. We will continue the uphill climb in temps this week!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the Ohio Valley and we will stay quiet in the weather department. High temps will approach 60 degrees. It will feel more like Spring, and we will all be thinking about what snow!

THURSDAY: More rays of sun with a few clouds around. Highs will get back into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Quiet weather can’t always stick around as we will see a chance for rain activity into Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with more chances for rain. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey