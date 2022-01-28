Snow showers before temps plummet this weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Up to an inch has fallen across the area and will continue through about 8-10am. After that, we have a chance of flurries for the rest of the day. We could receive up to an inch of additional snowfall. High of 27.

Saturday: Starting off much colder with single degree temps and warming up to 19 for the high temperature. Variable cloudiness as we go through the day but it will be cold.

Sunday: Another very cold morning but warming up to 28 for the high. We could see some flurries in the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds, high of 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and much warmer with a high of 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers likely, high of 46.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. High of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler