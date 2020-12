Snow showers early Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Temperatures again will not move around too much either. Highs will be around the mid 30s which is below average, due to the gray and overcast skies. There could be a stray snow flake or two flying around. There will little accumulation from anything that falls today. Winds will make it feel a bit colder outside, blowing from the west around 4-8mph. It will certainly look and feel more like winter in the Ohio Valley.