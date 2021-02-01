Snow showers for your February 1st

7-Day Forecast=

MONDAY: The start of the work week will see a continuation of snow showers, thanks to the slow moving system across the Ohio Valley. We will see an additional 1-3 inches of snow by the time this system wraps up. The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory into 6 A.M. tomorrow morning. Diving conditions this morning could be hazardous. Back roads could be slick and untreated surfaces will also be slippery. Keep that in mind as your prepare for your day. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid 30s for our afternoon high. Patchy snow showers are expected off and on for the rest of the day. Areas of Tyler county, WV and Monroe county, Ohio could see more of a wintry mix/freezing rain. Snow showers look to taper off as we head into the late evening hours.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Cloudy skies and patchy A.M. flurries are expected as we head into Groundhog Day. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 20s and it is expected to be a bit breezy. Winds will blow from the northwest around 10-15 mph with wind gusts of 25 possible. All eyes will be on the fur-caster Punxsutawney Phil to see what he has to say about winter. Regardless, Spring officially begins on March 20th.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and still feeling like winter as we head into the next month. Temperatures will top off around the freezing mark. We could see some afternoon sun as clouds start to clear out. Clouds are expected to fully clear out as we head into the overnight hours, where our overnight low will bottom out to a chilling 13 degrees.

THURSDAY: Bundle up as you head out the door on Thursday, it will be cold! We will warm up to highs in the mid to upper 30s ahead of another system that could bring some mixed precip to the Ohio Valley. It looks like we will see a combination of rain and snow as we head into the afternoon as of now.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mixed precip is expected to round off the work week. We will see periods of snow, rain, and possibly freezing rain in the area. It is still too far out in advance to determine how much and of what just yet. Temperatures will be topping off around the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and dry weather looks to return for the weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top of fin the upper 20s to low 30s. There could be some stray flurries in the area.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey