1  of  2
Closings and Delays
School of Hope & Board of DD Transportation St Clairsville City Schools

Snow showers return Saturday PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Snow showers ending then cloudy and breezy, Lows 23-27.

SATURDAY: More clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: A flurry or two then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 40-42.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds,, Highs 42-46.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 41-45.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 33-37.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 30-34.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter