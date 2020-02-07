Snow showers return Saturday PM

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Snow showers ending then cloudy and breezy, Lows 23-27.
SATURDAY: More clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: A flurry or two then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 40-42.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds,, Highs 42-46.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 41-45.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 33-37.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 30-34.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker