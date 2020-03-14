Snow showers Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder, Lows around 30. SATURDAY: Clouds increase, chance for PM rain then mix with snow after midnight, Highs 46-48. SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, Highs 47-49. MONDAY: Staying dry with sunshine, Highs 52-54. TUESDAY: Showers, especially in the afternoon, very mild, Highs 56-58. WEDNESDAY: Remaining dry, accompanied by some sun, Highs 57-60. THURSDAY: Warmer, mostly cloudy, rain showers, Highs 63-65.