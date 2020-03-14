Snow showers Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Snow showers, accumulations of 1 inch or less, Lows 29-31.
SUNDAY: Cloudy start, a touch breezy, becoming mostly sunny, Highs 47-49.
MONDAY: Staying dry with some sunshine, Highs 51-53.
TUESDAY: Showers, cloudy, Highs 55-57.
WEDNESDAY: Remaining dry, accompanied by sunshine, Highs 50-53.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers, Highs 56-58.
FRIDAY: Showers continue, warmer, Highs 63-65.
SATURDAY: Wet conditions remain, Highs around 50.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler