Snow showers start to wrap up on Groundhog Day

7-Day Forecast=

GROUNDHOG DAY: Snow showers have been going on for most of the morning hours, dropping a coating to 2″ of snow throughout the Ohio Valley. Give yourself some added time to clean off your car as well as to get to your final destination. We could see some slick spots on untreated roadways and surfaces. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 30s and it is expected to be a bit breezy. Winds will blow from the northwest around 10-15 mph with wind gusts of 25 possible. Snow showers will start to taper off fully by lunchtime and cloudy skies are expected thereafter. All eyes will be on the fur-caster Punxsutawney Phil to see what he has to say about winter. Regardless, Spring officially begins on March 20th.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and still feeling like winter as we head into the next month. Temperatures will top off around the freezing mark. We could see some afternoon sun as clouds start to clear out, thanks to high pressure to our west. Clouds are expected to fully clear out as we head into the overnight hours, where our overnight low will bottom out to a chilly 14 degrees.

THURSDAY: Bundle up as you head out the door on Thursday, it will be cold! We will warm up to highs in the mid to upper 30s ahead of another system that could bring some mixed precip to the Ohio Valley. Most of the day will remain cloudy, but it looks like we will see a combination of rain and snow as we head into the evening.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mixed precip is expected to round off the work week. We will see periods of snow, rain, and possibly freezing rain in the area. It is still too far out in advance to determine how much and of what type just yet. Temperatures will be topping off around the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and dry weather looks to return for the weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s. It looks like overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens. We are going to see an arctic blast of cold air as we head into Sunday and Monday thanks to a dip in the polar vortex.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 20s. There could be some stray flurries in the area. Overnight lows could bottom out in the single digits, meaning we could see sub 0 win chills on Monday morning!

MONDAY: The blast of arctic air sticks around into Monday where our high temperature is expected to be close to 20 degrees below average. We will remain with the cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey