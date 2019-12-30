Snow showers Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning rain showers, then some sunshine and windy, temperatures dropping, Highs 57-59.TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with few flurries or snow showers, Lows 33-35.TUESDAY: Snow showers likely with light accumulation possible, Highs 36-39.NEW YEAR’S DAY: Breaks in clouds, chilly but mainly dry, Highs 38-40.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy again, chance of overnight showers, Highs 46-48.FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, but much milder, Highs near 55.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few lingering showers, Highs 44-47.SUNDAY: Clouds remain, cooler again and dry, Highs 42-45.