Snow showers Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness with flurries by Dawn, Lows 32-36.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 35-39.
NEW YEAR’ DAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs near 40.
THURSDAY: More clouds with rain by Evening, Highs 45-49.
FRIDAY: More clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 53-57.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 40.
SUNDAY: Clouds skies with rain showers developing, Highs 34-38.
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers mostly in the morning, Highs 38-40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker