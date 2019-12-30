Snow showers Tuesday

TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness with flurries by Dawn, Lows 32-36.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 35-39.

NEW YEAR’ DAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: More clouds with rain by Evening, Highs 45-49.

FRIDAY: More clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 53-57.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: Clouds skies with rain showers developing, Highs 34-38.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers mostly in the morning, Highs 38-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

