Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – Remember days ago when thermometers read into the 70s and there was no thought of Winter weather. Well fast forward to the forecast for this weekend and Old Man Winter is expected to make a guest appearance, with accumulating snow a likelihood.

The system will move in late Friday night and last through Saturday afternoon.

The event will likely start as rain with a general changeover to all snow by early Saturday morning. A few hours of wintry mix/freezing rain cannot be ruled out either.



This will likely impact any Saturday morning commute plans that you may have.

A look at Predictor for early Saturday morning.

A breakdown of Winter impacts for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio.

Icing is not one of the primary concerns with this event. Accumulating snow with reduced visibility for Saturday morning with blowing snow due to breezy winds are the main concern.

What we know so far… (subject to change as the event gets closer)

Now, what do we know and don’t know this far out?

There are still plenty of details that need to be ironed out for this event.

We know this will move in late Friday through Saturday afternoon and be a rain to snow event. Snow accumulations have trended likely for the area.

The unknowns remain on the exact timing of when precip will start and end.

The big question: How much snow are we talking?

There is still plenty of room for accumulation totals to sway one way or the other, especially as we approach this weekend. A quick look at the Weather Prediction Center chances of seeing greater than two inches is nearly 50% for most of West Virginia and Ohio through Saturday morning.

Chances of two inches for the forecast area.

Totals from this event into Saturday afternoon will likely range around 3″ – 6″ for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. These totals can still change as we head closer to the event itself.

For your local forecast, click here.