Snow system set to move into the Ohio Valley tonight

Wheeling, WV – A turbulent week of weather is underway for the Ohio Valley. We woke up to a steady, soaking rain Monday morning with falling temps and breezy winds. Now our attention turns to a cold air-mass locked in with a potential snow maker moving through.

An upper level disturbance will slide through to our south late Tuesday night. That cold will stay in the Ohio Valley and result in some snowflake activity for our region.

The highest snow totals will be in the southern and central portions of the Mountain state, but the Ohio Valley could see some measurable snow.

Due to much drier air aloft, a lighter snowfall is likely for the region. Generally speaking, a coating of snow upwards of an inch is possible. Locally higher amounts on the hilltops is expected.

Most of the snow will fall during the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. The morning commute Wednesday should be influenced. A remnant snow flurry or two is possible however. Just stay weather aware and prepared as well as leave with ample time to arrive to your final destination safely.