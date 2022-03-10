(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Both sun and clouds will be present throughout the day. High of 49.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers starting very late. High of 54.

Saturday: Those rain showers will quickly freeze and give us some snow starting very early Saturday morning. Snow will last through the day but the majority of it will be in the morning. Preliminary totals are looking like 3″-6″ are possible, so this will be an impactful snowfall. It will also be a breezy day. High of 30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 37.

Monday: Variable cloudiness, high of 53.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 54.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler