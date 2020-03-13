Snowflakes hit late Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and patchy frost, Lows near 30.
SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine with late day snow, Highs 43-47.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 46-50.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 51-55.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 54-58.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 55-59.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some showers, Highs 62-66.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker