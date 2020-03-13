Snowflakes hit late Saturday

Breaking News
(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and patchy frost, Lows near 30.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine with late day snow, Highs 43-47.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 46-50.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 51-55.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 54-58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 55-59.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some showers, Highs 62-66.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

