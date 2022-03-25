(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off with some sun but then clouds will build in as we get through the day. A few sprinkles will make their way to the region this afternoon, and then later this evening we can expect a few rain showers. High of 48 and a little breezy.

Saturday: Cooling off to a high of 40 with rain and snow in the forecast. We will likely see it switch between rain and snow as temps warm up and then cool down. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

Sunday: A few flurries could be leftover for this morning with clouds starting to break in the afternoon. High of 37.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 39.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible in the evening. High of 46.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with likely showers. High of 65.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with likely showers. High of 68.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler