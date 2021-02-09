Snowy conditions for the AM commute

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: As of this morning, there was a heavier band of snow that moved in causing travel hazards for the early morning commute. Side streets and city roads could be untreated as you venture out to work. Please give yourself ample time to get to work this morning. Slick spots on sidewalks are also possible. There is no ice under the snow but compacted snow could pose a threat as well. Blowing snow is also reducing visibility for the commute to work also. Most of the snow will start to ease up by 9 AM and should be done by lunchtime. Cloudy skies are set to linger on into the afternoon. Temperatures will be topping off around the freezing mark for your afternoon high.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and the active weather pattern of snow will continue. As of now we are expected to see some snow showers starting into the afternoon and they will linger around till early Thursday morning. Temperatures will top off in the mid 20s. We will also deal with more noticeable winds, making it feel colder than what the thermometer reads.

THURSDAY: Snow showers activity looks to continue on as well as the chance of blowing snow. There is a chance we get stuck under a warmer wedge of air that could produce some rain/wintry mix to areas south of I 70. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to round off the work week. Temperatures hover around 30 degrees. We could see some patchy AM snowflakes falling.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder compared to where our temperatures were for the work-week. As of now, highs will top off around the mid to upper 20s with overnight lows into Sunday morning around the low teens. We could see some patchy snow showers into the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in mid 20s. We could also see another cold Monday morning with lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with colder air in place. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey