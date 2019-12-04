Snowy start with more showers to come

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Periodic snow showers, few moderate, cloudy with wind, Highs 36-39.

TONIGHT: Leftover snow shower, then cloudy, Lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine peeks and calmer winds, Highs 41-44.

FRIDAY: Seasonable with returning clouds, Highs 42-45.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry yet cool Highs 41-43.

SUNDAY: Milder air, mostly cloudy, shower late in day, Highs 50-53.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, warmer, Highs 54-56.

TUESDAY: Rain showers likely, mild, Highs 50-52.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman