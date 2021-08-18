Soaking rain for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: The mid-point of the week has more rain showers in the forecast, with a soaking rain expected. We will start to see some added moisture in the atmosphere from Post Tropical Storm Fred in the Ohio Valley where 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. The Ohio Valley is under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 PM today. Stay out of flooded roadways and avoid ponded water. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain is around as of this morning and is likely to stick around as we head closer to lunch. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question either, thanks to the instability from the tropical storm. Showers will start to wrap up as we head farther along this afternoon. Current temps sit in the upper 60s to low 70s and we will not warm up much from here. High temperatures this afternoon max out in the mid to upper 70s as not much sun is expected. Rain showers will be the dominant feature today. Muggy levels will also stay high. Tonight, rain showers will be around but not everyone will see them. Overnight lows into Thursday morning remain in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Some let up in rain action in the morning hours, but don’t leave the umbrella at home. Rain showers will likely move through in the afternoon and evening hours. They will be scattered in nature with not everyone receiving rainfall. The warm and muggy air mass will stick around and allow temperatures to get back closer to 80 degrees for our afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers to end the work-week. Not much good news to look forward to in regards to the weather. We will have a chance for showers and storms like all other days this week, with the best timeframe being in the afternoon. The muggy air will be around for most of the weekend and even into the next work-week. Temperatures get back into the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Hey! Maybe an instance or glimmer of sun as we head into the first day of the weekend. We could see some rain showers in the area, however we could also see a few pockets of sun as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our high. Muggy levels will stay sticky and uncomfortable.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. Mugginess looks to stick around as well.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we begin the new work-week. Rain showers could develop in the afternoon hours, per usual with a warm and muggy air mass around. Temps will get back into the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: More sun and clouds mixing in. The active weather pattern will continue to dominate, with chances for rain in the afternoon hours. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey