Soaking rain lasts one more day

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain then few PM thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy but drying out some, mild, Lows 56-58.

SATURDAY: Several clouds remain, but warmer with stray sprinkles, Highs 75-78.

SUNDAY: Very warm with an afternoon thunderstorm, Highs 80-84.

MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 83-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray PM thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 83-86.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer still with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon thunder, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman