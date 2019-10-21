Soaking rains by Dawn Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with showers developing, Lows 53-57.
TUESDAY: Soaking rains then some afternoon sunshine, Highs 60-62.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 54-58.
SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with spotty showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Sun/clouds mix and continued cool, Highs 58-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker