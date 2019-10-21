Soaking rains by Dawn Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with showers developing, Lows 53-57.

TUESDAY: Soaking rains then some afternoon sunshine, Highs 60-62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 54-58.

SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with spotty showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Sun/clouds mix and continued cool, Highs 58-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter