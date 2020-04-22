Soaking rains developing late Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows near 40.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some soaking rains developing late in the day, Highs 58-60.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers returning, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
MONDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and still cool, Highs 53-57.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 60-64.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 63-67.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker