Soaking rains developing late Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy morning with showers, becoming sunny, cool & windy, Highs 49-52.TONIGHT: Clearing out and turning very cold, freeze warning, Lows 28-30.WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny sky, showers by late day, Highs 53-56.THURSDAY: Overcast with rain likely off and on, Highs 59-62.FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs near 60.SATURDAY: Clouds stay with few rain showers, mild, Highs 60-63.SUNDAY: Still cloudy with isolated showers, Highs 54-56.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again, few showers, cooler, Highs 51-54.