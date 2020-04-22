Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Soaking rains developing late Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some soaking rains developing late in the day, Highs 58-60.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers returning, Highs 60-62.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

MONDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and still cool, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 63-67.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter