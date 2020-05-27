Soaking rains early Thursday Morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with soaking rains after Midnight, Lows 64-68
THURSDAY: Morning rain showers. Partly sunny Thursday afternoon, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then some late-day downpours, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker