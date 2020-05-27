Soaking rains early Thursday Morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Plenty of morning sun with afternoon clouds, very warm, Highs 85-88.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and very mild, Lows 64-66.WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues, few showers/t-storm in pm, Highs 83-86.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-84.FRIDAY: Not as warm, rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs near 80.SATURDAY: Morning shower then partly sunny afternoon, Highs 70-73.SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry and sunny, Highs 67-70.MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs near 70.