Soaking rains early Thursday Morning

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with soaking rains after Midnight, Lows 64-68

THURSDAY: Morning rain showers. Partly sunny Thursday afternoon, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then some late-day downpours, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

