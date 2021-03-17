Soaking rains for our Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Happy St. Patrick's Day! Temperatures will be on the climb today as we are expected to get in the mid to upper 60s. The luck of warm weather does only last today however, because widespread rain is likely in the Valley tomorrow and into early Friday morning. Winds will be rather calm today, blowing from the northeast this morning and then changing to the south this afternoon. As we head into the late evening time periods, rain showers could start in our western counties and will become more widespread as we head into Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.