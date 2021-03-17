Soaking rains for our Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain by 3 AM, Lows 45-49.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with soaking rains, Highs 53-57.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then mostly sunny, Highs 44-48.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 52-56.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 60-64.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 64-68.
