Soaking rains for our Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain by 3 AM, Lows 45-49.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with soaking rains, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then mostly sunny, Highs 44-48.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 52-56.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 60-64.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 64-68.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

