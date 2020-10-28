Soaking rains for our Thursday

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers before Dawn, Lows 43-47.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs near 50.

FRIDAY: Showers ending the partly sunny skies, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a frosty start, Highs 51-55.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few showers, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with snow flurries, Highs 44-48.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sunshine, Highs 50-54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 58-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

