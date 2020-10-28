Soaking rains for our Thursday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: We will be left with rather cloudy and overcast skies once again. Our winds will not be noticeable, but they are influencing our cloud coverage. Winds from the SW are blowing in moisture to the upper levels and that is why we will remain with more clouds than sun. However, in the early afternoon we could see a stray glimmer of sunshine. Expected high temperatures today will be seasonable, around 56-58. Clouds will stick around into the overnight where we will start the soaking rain.