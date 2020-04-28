Soaking rains late Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Steady AM rain showers, few breaks in afternoon, mild, Highs 60-62.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending, Lows 52-55.WEDNESDAY: Much warmer with rain likely, few thunderstorms and wind, Highs 71-74.THURSDAY: Overcast with continued rain showers off and on, Highs 58-61.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers tapering off, cooler, Highs 55-58.SATURDAY: Much nicer and dry with sunshine, warmer, Highs 66-69.SUNDAY: Some sun with isolated an thunderstorm, warm, Highs 70-72.MONDAY: Partly sunny, few showers, Highs 65-68.