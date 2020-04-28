Soaking rains late Wednesday

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool, Lows 51-55.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then downpours and some thunder, Highs 70-74.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 60-64.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with spotty showers, Highs 54-58.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms returning, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler yet, Highs 58-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

