Soaking rains late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool, Lows 51-55.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then downpours and some thunder, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 60-64.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with spotty showers, Highs 54-58.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms returning, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler yet, Highs 58-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker