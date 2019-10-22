Soaking showers for morning commute

TODAY: Soaking a.m. rain, p.m. clearing, drier and windy, Highs 59-62.
TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy and cooler, Lows 43-45.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny again, but seasonably cool, Highs 58-61.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant-feeling, Highs 64-67.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler with few showers, Highs 58-61.
SATURDAY: A cool day with some sun, mainly dry, Highs 56-59.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, Highs 60-63.
MONDAY: AM shower possible then partly sunny, Highs 62-64.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

