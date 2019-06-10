Soaking showers return today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorm, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Much more sunshine and dry, a pleasant feel, Highs 72-75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and seasonable, shower late, Highs 76-78.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers returning, bit cooler, Highs 73-75.

FRIDAY: Sunshine comes back, drying out and nice, Highs 71-73.

SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, dry and warming up, Highs 77-80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy again with few showers, Highs near 75.

–Storm Tracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman