Soaking showers return today

by: Emily Goodman

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorm, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Much more sunshine and dry, a pleasant feel, Highs 72-75.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and seasonable, shower late, Highs 76-78.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers returning, bit cooler, Highs 73-75.
FRIDAY: Sunshine comes back, drying out and nice, Highs 71-73.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, dry and warming up, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy again with few showers, Highs near 75.

–Storm Tracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

