Soggy and dreary Monday with rain

TODAY: AM fog and soaking rain, cloudy all day and chilly, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Some clearing of clouds, even cooler, Lows 46-48.
TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and some sunshine, Highs 67-70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again and very nice, Highs 70-72.
THURSDAY: Warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 72-75.
FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds and cooling off again, Highs 65-68.
SUNDAY: Even cooler and dry with mostly sunny skies, Highs 61-63.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

